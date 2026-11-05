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Jones's 7-vs-4 Claim Can't Be Verified, but the Sack Drought Is Real Across the Rotation
By AI-assisted,7 days ago
Chris Jones's answer is a scheme explanation for a sack drought, and the drought itself is real. The problem is that the only evidence for the scheme is Jones's own word. For the Jets game, the usable read is in the box score: the rotation has stopped producing sacks, and the only line on the board is the -2.5 spread at DraftKings, with no sack or pressure market in the feed.