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Urban Meyer says Utah-BYU is ‘good versus evil’ ahead of Holy War
By News Feed,7 days ago
By DEBANJALI RAKSHIT, EssentiallySports: The Utah-BYU rivalry has always been about more than what happens on the field. The red and blue divide has become a major part of the Holy War, with both sides taking pride in their traditions and the history between the programs. During one particularly intense period, blue pens and markers were reportedly banned from Utah’s football facilities, while players and staff were encouraged to refer to BYU as “The Team Down South” rather than use the Cougars’ name.