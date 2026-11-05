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Luisito Comunica on Maloween, Mexican Culture & Building an Experience for a New Generation
By Alma Sacasa,7 days ago
As soon as the leaves change, we automatically think pumpkin spice, cooler weather, comfy sweaters, and holiday fun, especially Halloween, which in Latin America hasn’t always been celebrated. However, Mexican content creator Luisito Comunica is changing the narrative of how Mexico City celebrates the spooky season with his annual party, Maloween. The celebration kicked off in 2023 with Gran Malo, a tequila co-founded by Luisito that combines the fun of October 31st with the traditions of Día de Muertos, which falls on November 1st and 2nd.