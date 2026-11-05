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[BREAKING] YouTube Returns to Selling Hoodies Instead of Campaign Ads
By Cesar A.,7 days ago
After months of political advertising, Rockland County residents can finally return to the commercials they never realized they’d miss. New City, NY – Ladies and gentlemen, we have extraordinary news. Extra. Ordinary. News. After months of political advertisements, dire warnings, dramatic music, ominous voiceovers, and candidates explaining why...
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