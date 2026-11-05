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SUNY Brockport president opposes cuts to RTS On Demand service
By Spectrum News Staff,6 days ago
The leader of SUNY Brockport is speaking out against impending cuts to the Regional Transit Service (RTS) On Demand service. This comes after RTS announced that its On Demand service will end in Brockport, Irondequoit, Pittsford and Webster in January. It's part of an ongoing restructuring effort as RTS tries to navigate a $30 million budget deficit.