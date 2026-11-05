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Lions, Dolphins Week 9 injury report: Amon-Ra St. Brown limited, Brian Branch full
By Erik Schlitt,6 days ago
Taking a closer look at the Lions and Dolphins Thursday injury report for Week 9. After holding a walkthrough on Wednesday, the Detroit Lions (5-2) returned to the practice field on Thursday as they prepare to take on the Miami Dolphins (1-6). While Wednesday’s report was just estimates from the coaching staff, Thursday’s practice mirrored the same level of participation for most players, with a couple of upgrades.