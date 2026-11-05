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Major flash flooding prompts aerial rescues along TN/GA border
By Darius Mack,7 days ago
Severe overnight storms dumped several inches of rain across southeast Tennessee and north Georgia, causing the Ocoee River to overflow and triggering major flash flooding in Copperhill. Why It Matters. Floodwaters have isolated residents and created life-threatening conditions, prompting active water and aerial rescues near the TN/GA state line. Emergency...
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