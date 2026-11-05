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Klaver, Susan M
4 days ago
Newark - Susan M Klaver, 78, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Tuesday, November 3, 2026. Susan was born the daughter of the late Grant and Anna (Melnitchyn) Malone on Saturday, May 29, 1948. She grew up in the Marion area and graduated from Marion High School also earning her Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN) degree and license. Her dedication to caring for others led her to further her education, eventually earning her degree as a Registered Nurse (RN).