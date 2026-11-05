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City Council Public Hearing November 17
3 days ago
The City Council will conduct a public hearing on Tuesday, November 17, 2026, at 5:30 p.m. to consider adopting an ordinance amending Chapter 17.28 (Inclusionary Housing) of the Goleta Municipal Code. The meeting will be held in person in City Council Chambers (130 Cremona Drive) and via the Zoom platform. The public may also view the meeting on Goleta TV Channel 19, online at www.cityofgoleta.org/meetings-agendas, or on the City’s YouTube channel.