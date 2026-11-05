undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Michiana food pantries prepare for increased need ahead of Thanksgiving
By Kennedi Humble,7 days ago
KOSCIUSKO & STARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - With Thanksgiving just three weeks away, food pantries across Michiana are working to keep their shelves stocked and meet the increased need for food assistance. In Warsaw, Combined Community Services helps neighbors facing food insecurity. The organization serves about 800 families each month,...