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Universal Orlando Confirms New Dark Universe Indoor Coaster at Epic Universe
By Attraction Insight Staff,4 days ago
Universal Orlando Resort has announced plans for a new indoor roller coaster at Epic Universe, which will join the lineup of attractions in the park’s Dark Universe world. The upcoming attraction will be located next to Monsters Unchained: The Frankenstein Experiment, Dark Universe’s signature ride. Universal says the coaster will feature an all-new storyline inspired by the studio’s iconic Universal Monsters franchise, bringing guests into another experience centered around the legendary creatures.