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Student poetry and classical music intertwine in annual Charlotte Symphony Orchestra collaboration
By Anna Pomaro,7 days ago
A collaboration between Queens University of Charlotte and the Charlotte Symphony Orchestra celebrated its fifth year this October for student poetry to be set into motion alongside classical performance pieces, creating a harmonic dialogue between literature and music. Community members gathered on Oct. 28 in the Sarah Belk Gambrell Center...