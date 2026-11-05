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Jefferson City police, fire union leaders say voter-approved sales tax will help retention
By Emma Becker, KOMU 8 Reporter,7 days ago
COLUMBIA — Leaders of the unions for the Jefferson City Police Department and Fire Department thanked Jefferson City voters for passing the public safety tax in Tuesday's election. The Jefferson City public safety sales tax increase passed Tuesday with about 56% of the vote, according to preliminary election results...