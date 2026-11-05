undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Investigator testifies in preliminary hearing for juvenile charged in Kayla Huff murder case
By Marvis Herring, KOMU 8 Anchor,7 days ago
HUNTSVILLE — A Randolph County judge ruled Thursday there is enough evidence to proceed with the kidnapping and murder trial for the juvenile charged in connection to the disappearance and death of 16-year-old Kayla Huff. Christopher Woods-Bloss, 17, was bound over to circuit court on Thursday after a preliminary...