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One Week Left to Apply for a Board or Commission
4 days ago
There is still time left to apply for one of the City of Goleta’s 15 upcoming vacancies across six local boards and commissions. Applications are due in one week on Thursday, November 12. The City of Goleta is seeking civic-minded community members to fill these positions. Serving on a city board or commission is an impactful way to share your talents, shape Goleta’s future, and participate directly in local government. .