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Ormond Memorial Art Museum to add sculpture honoring Gulf War veterans
6 days ago
Ormond Memorial Art Museum and Gardens will soon have a new sculpture, one honoring those who fought during the Gulf War. The Ormond Beach City Commission unanimously approved on Wednesday, Nov. 4, an application by the museum to add a sculpture by artist Julio Aguilera honoring Gulf War veterans in the gardens at 78 E. Granada Blvd., at a cost of $40,000. The sculpture will be funded using the downtown community redevelopment fund.