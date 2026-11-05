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Smoke at Alexandria airport part of FAA-mandated emergency exercise
By Eric Prado,7 days ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - If you saw smoke coming from the Alexandria International Airport on November 5, rest assured, it was only a drill. The training is an FAA-mandated exercise performed every three years to test readiness, strengthen interagency communication and identify areas for improvement. Eighty Northwestern State University nursing...