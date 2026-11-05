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Newsom to Commute Death Sentences, Critics Call it ‘Outrageous’
7 days ago
SACRAMENTO — California Governor Gavin Newsom is moving to commute every death sentence in the state to life without parole. Newsom announced Thursday he’ll seek clemency for all 548 inmates currently on California’s death row, saying capital punishment is incompatible with the state’s values and justice system. The move comes seven years after Newsom placed a moratorium on executions.