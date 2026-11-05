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Baylor seeks more complete effort vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff
7 days ago
Baylor aims to build on an impressive season-opening performance when it hosts Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Friday in Waco, Texas. The Bears swamped Northwestern State 87-65 at home on Monday behind 17 points apiece from newcomers Brett Decker Jr. and Kayden Mingo. Baylor never trailed, led by as many 24 points in the first half and by 18 at halftime. The Bears did not allow the Demons to get closer than 15 points the rest of the way.