undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
LSU Adds Brazilian Freestyle Specialist Joao Bodemeier to 2027 Men’s Recruiting Class
By Charlotte Wells,7 days ago
With some of LSU's top freestylers set to graduate after this season, Bodemeier will help fill the gaps left behind and bring added depth. Archive photo via LSU Athletics. Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.