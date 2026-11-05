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6 Artists We Want Charli xcx To Write For
By editorial standards,6 days ago
You’d think after releasing two albums in the span of a year, Charli xcx would be sick of the studio by now. Far from it; on Nov. 5, the singer confirmed she’s been working on new music — but it’s not what you think. “Been in the studio a lot lately. Not for myself. Writing with other artists and it feels good,” she wrote on X. This instantly piqued our interest, as most of Charli’s biggest hits were written for other people: Selena Gomez’s “Same Old Love,” Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello’s “Señorita,” Katseye’s “Gabriela,” and who could forget Anne Hathaway’s haunting electro-pop number “Burial”? (Justice for Mother Mary).