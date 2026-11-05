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Nowata Co. Sheriff’s Office Hiring Full-Time Jailer and Dispatcher
By Brian McSweeney,7 days ago
The Nowata County Sheriff's Office is accepting applications for a full-time jailer and a full-time dispatcher. According to a Facebook post from the Nowata County Sheriff's Office, applicants must be 18 years old, have a high school diploma or GED, a valid driver's license and no felony or major misdemeanor convictions, as well as pending criminal charges or domestic abuse convictions.