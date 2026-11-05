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News: Your Life Is Now: California Safe Schools Celebrates 28 Years of Advocacy, Honoring Environmental Champions
By Tabitha Berg,7 days ago
(LOS ANGELES, Calif.) — NEWS: California Safe Schools (CSS) celebrated 28 years of advocacy and environmental leadership on Tuesday, November 3, 2026, with its annual “Your Life Is Now” Environmental Enforcement and Environmental Health Forum at The California Endowment’s Center for Healthy Communities in the heart of downtown Los Angeles.