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From Last Place to Nationals: Motlow State Runners Complete Remarkable Turnaround
By WGNS News,6 days ago
SMYRNA, TN (WGNS) - The first season of cross country competition at Motlow State Community College has turned into a historic one. The Motlow Bucks are headed to the 2026 NJCAA Cross Country National Championships on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026, at John Hunt Park in Huntsville, Alabama, capping off a season that saw dramatic improvement from the program's first race to its final regional competition.
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