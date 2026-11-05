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Roundtable Discussion: A Review of Maya Hawke’s ‘MAITREYA CORSO’
By Atwood Magazine Staff,7 days ago
— — To start, what is your relationship with Maya Hawke’s music?. Emily Weatherhead: I would say I’m a casual listener of Maya Hawke! I was introduced to her through her acting career, and the first song of hers I heard was “To Love a Boy.” Her writing style caught my attention; I’m intrigued by musicians who write like poets, and Hawke’s narrative style comes across as poetry in motion.