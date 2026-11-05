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Okaloosa elementary students compete in district’s first cross country championship
By Jared Williams,7 days ago
Elementary students from across Okaloosa County traded their classroom desks for running shoes this week as the Okaloosa County School District hosted its inaugural Intramural Cross Country Championship Meet. The two-day event brought together top fourth- and fifth-grade runners from schools in the district’s North, Central and South zones. Central...
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