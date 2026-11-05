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A Manhattan Pasta Empire Invades Florida With a 300-Seat Outpost
By Editor recommendations,5 days ago
Coral Gables is adding another New York restaurant to its dining scene, but this arrival brings something different from the usual expansion into South Florida. The newcomer has built its reputation around homemade pasta, Italian-inspired cocktails and a menu of recognizable favorites, with a few dishes developed specifically for its Miami audience.