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The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time voice actor cast
By Donovan Erskine,7 days ago
Here are the actors featured in the remake of The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time. The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time stays pretty loyal to the original 1998 game, but one of the biggest changes is the addition of voice acting. Several characters are fully voiced in cutscenes, and you may find yourself wondering who’s behind them. Here is the English voice cast in The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time.