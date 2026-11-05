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Former Nashville fire chief who served in WWII dies at 100, department announces
By Caleb Wethington,7 days ago
Former Nashville Fire Department Director Chief Martin Coleman, a World War II veteran who recently turned 100, has died after more than four decades in fire service. Coleman spent 42 years with the Nashville Fire Department, including serving as Director Chief from 1988 to 1994, shaping the department and protecting the Nashville community for generations.
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