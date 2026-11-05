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Industrial hiring is reshaping commercial real estate demand
By Jeff Bond,6 days ago
Strong job growth in manufacturing, transportation and warehousing in the third quarter spurred greater commercial real estate demand in various places, including Nashville, Tenn., San Antonio and Seattle, according to a new report from the National Association of Realtors (NAR). The association’s quarterly Commercial Real Estate Demand Index shows industrial...