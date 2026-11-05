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Dekowski Named Conference Bowler of the Month
By Via Emmanuel University (Ga.),,3 days ago
Franklin Springs, GA – Following two strong performances to start the season, Emmanuel Bowling senior, Kaitlin Dekowski has been named the Conference Carolinas Bowler of the Month. In two NCAA events bowled, Kaitlin averaged a score of 188 in 11 individual games. She bowled 334 frames, including bakers and had an average of 18.7 per frame with an 83% over-all fill percentage. Coming off a year where she was named the Conference Carolinas Bowler of the Year, this Lady Lion is already on a roll! Congratulations, Kaitlin!