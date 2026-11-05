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Sunrise Social Celebrates Thanksgiving with Brunchgiving and Take-Home Holiday Feasts
By Marilyn Johnson,4 days ago
Sunrise Social is putting a brunch-inspired twist on Thanksgiving this November, offering a special holiday meal throughout the month and complete Thanksgiving dinners to take home. Known for its creative breakfast, brunch, and lunch offerings, Sunrise Social is celebrating the season with Brunchgiving, a Thanksgiving-inspired special that combines traditional holiday...