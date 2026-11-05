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Burr Gains CACC Bowling Rookie of the Week
By Via Caldwell University Athletics,,6 days ago
NEW HAVEN, Conn. -- Freshman Becky Burr (Wilmington, Del.) was named Central Atlantic Athletic Conference (CACC) Rookie of the Week, the league announced today. Burr averaged 187.3 in traditional and a 17.52 Baker frame average as CU went 5-4 at the Seahawk Invitational on Oct. 24-25. Additionally, junior Faith Perrin (Brick Township, N.J.) was selected to the CACC Honor Roll after averaging 182.3 in the traditional averages and rolling up a team-best 17.66 Baker frame average. Burr maintained a 76.8% fill percentage and rolled 35.7% strikes in the two-day event. The duo and the rest of the Cougars compete this...