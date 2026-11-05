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Collier Named First Bowler of the Month
By Via Belmont Abbey College,,6 days ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. -- Belmont Abbey's Ethan Collier has been named the Conference Carolinas Men's Bowler of the Month for October, the league office announced today. It is the first award of the 2026-27 season and the first in Collier's career. A native of Greer, S.C., the senior competed in 13 games over four events during the month. He totaled 2895 pins for an average of 222.7, registering a high game of 264. Additionally, he topped 200 11 times wth six eclipsing the 225 mark.