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BIO responds to Health Affairs Analysis, highlighting the importance of orphan drug incentives
By Biotechnology Innovation Organization (BIO),6 days ago
Orphan drug development is one of the more fraught undertakings in biomedical research. Targeting rare diseases often requires cutting-edge science, but science is not always enough. The economics of treating small populations can make it difficult to secure the financial support needed to make it through clinical trials and onto the market.