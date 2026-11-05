undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Men’s Bowling Signs Ottawa High Product Kolten Powell for 2027-28 Season
By Via Ottawa University,,4 days ago
OTTAWA, Kan. – Ottawa University men's bowling is pleased to announce the signing of Kolten Powell for the 2027-28 season. Powell, a native of Ottawa, Kan., attends Ottawa High School and will join the Braves as a freshman. Powell is a two-year letterwinner in bowling for the Cyclones. He helped lead Ottawa High School to the 2026 Kansas Class 4-1A State Championship and set a Class 4-1A state tournament record during the 2025-26 season. Powell also finished third individually at the state tournament. In 2026, Powell earned Class 4-1A All-State honors, won a regional championship, and captured the HOA Junior...