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The Louisiana Department of Health implements a data partnership with Louisiana Medicaid
By KEDM Public Radio,4 days ago
The Louisiana Department of Health expanded its partnership between its Office of Public Health and Louisiana Medicaid. This partnership is expected to improve health outcomes across the state through greater collaboration and data sharing. Under the initial 18-month pilot program, the two agencies will coordinate and exchange data to connect...