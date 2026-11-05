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Area Boy Scouts of America seeks to refill the Food Bank of Northeast Louisiana
By KEDM Public Radio,4 days ago
On Saturday, November 14th, the Boy Scouts of America set off to collect food donations across Northeast Louisiana to replenish the Food Bank. Scout troops ask the public to join and participate in their Food drive. The Food Bank of Northeast Louisiana is a non-profit hunger-relief organization that provides food, advocacy, education, and disaster response to the 12 parishes of Northeast Louisiana.
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