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Daemen Women’s Bowling Heads to Pittsburgh for Duquesne Invite
By BVM Sportsdesk,,3 days ago
Daemen heads to Pittsburgh for the Duquesne Invite on Nov. 7-8, its next-to-last tournament of the fall. The Wildcats will bowl traditional rounds Saturday and Baker-format matches Sunday, looking to build on a mixed showing at the Niagara Brunswick Fall Open. Senior Brenna Forsha, recently named East Coast Conference Bowler of the Week, led Daemen at Niagara.