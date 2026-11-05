undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Women’s Bowling Sets Out to Make an Impact at Duquesne Invitational
By Via Mercyhurst University Athletics,,6 days ago
PITTSBURGH, Pa. – The Mercyhurst women’s bowling team heads down to Pittsburgh to participate in this year’s Duquesne Invitational. The tournament is hosted by fellow-NEC member Duquesne and is set to begin on Friday, November 6 th and conclude Sunday, November 8 th . Previous Results The Lakers head into their fourth tournament of the season after a bye week. Before this, the Lakers have exhibited strong performances at the Mercyhurst Invitational, YSU Penguin Classic, and the Niagara Fall Open. At Rolling Meadows, the Lakers finished in 5 th and then moved onto the Penguin Classic, their strongest field of…