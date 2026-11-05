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Louisiana entrepreneurs signal confidence, growth in first statewide startup report
By KEDM Public Radio,4 days ago
BATON ROUGE, La. — Louisiana Innovation (LA.IO), a division of Louisiana Economic Development (LED), and the Albert Lepage Center for Entrepreneurship and Innovation at Tulane University's A. B. Freeman School of Business today launched the 2026 Louisiana Startup Report, the first statewide assessment of Louisiana's startup and early-stage business ecosystem.