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LePage flips Maine's 2nd congressional district for Republicans
7 days ago
Republican Paul LePage won Maine’s 2nd Congressional District Thursday when Democrat Matt Dunlap bowed out of the race two days after the midterm election. Dunlap’s decision to bow out of the race came after Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows announced Thursday that the election would proceed to ranked-choice voting because neither candidate had reached the 50% threshold required under Maine law.