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Ripple’s Weekend Trading Push Leaves XRP’s Role an Open Question
By DailyCoin Team,3 days ago
Ripple Prime is offering institutions weekend exposure to traditional markets, but XRP is not named in the launch described by popular wealth commentator Kamilah Stevenson. In her video, Dr. Stevenson examines a service covering more than 100 markets, arguing that round-the-clock trading could eventually broaden demand for Ripple’s digital-asset infrastructure.