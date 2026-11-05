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Senior DOJ official resigns
7 days ago
Harmeet Dhillon, the Department of Justice's assistant attorney general for civil rights, announced her resignation. Harmeet Dhillon, a conservative attorney who oversaw a radical reshaping of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division, celebrated the mass departures of career lawyers and spearheaded sweeping investigations into elite universities, says she has resigned from her post.” Dhillon has been a powerful and divisive figure inside President Donald Trump’s Justice Department since her confirmation last year as assistant attorney general, where she dramatically changed the direction of a division created during the country’s Civil Rights Movement to protect the rights of minorities. She said in a social media post Thursday that serving in the position has been “the honor of a lifetime.”