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Pritzker, leading Dems make ‘Day One’ case in Austin
By BILL DWYER,6 days ago
On election night, Gov. JB Pritzker stood on the stage at Navy Pier to make his victory speech after winning a third term. The next morning, Pritzker traveled to Austin just east of Oak Park, to the Columbus Park Refectory to make a major statement regarding how he thinks a newly Democratic Congress should proceed in working to begin repairing the damage the Trump administration’s policies and actions has wrought in Illinois and throughout the nation.