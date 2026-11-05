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Final Beta Date Set For HoYo’s Pokemon-Style Game Honkai: Nexus Anima
By QuintLyn Bowers,7 days ago
It really does seem to be the season of cute open-world creature-collecting games these days. Aniimo has been out for a minute now, and seems to be doing rather well. But, for fans of the Honkai-verse, it’s missing a few key components. Like Blade, or Kiana. Or maybe Otto. Or… Perhaps that one character that looks like the love-child of about five different Star Rail characters.