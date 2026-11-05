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Harmeet Dhillon exits after radical overhaul of Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division
By The Associated Press,5 days ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — Harmeet Dhillon, a conservative attorney who oversaw a radical reshaping of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division, celebrated the mass departures of career lawyers and spearheaded sweeping investigations into elite universities, said Thursday that she had resigned from her post. Dhillon had been a powerful...