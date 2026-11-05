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The Roshn League heats up with four blazing rounds in January: the league settles the fate of postponed fixtures
By Magdy Obaid,7 days ago
Saudi press reports have lifted the lid on an exciting new calendar for the Roshn League in the current 2026-2027 season, one that redraws the competition map after the surprise decision to postpone the Asian Cup to December 2027. According to the newspaper "Arriyadiyah", the Saudi Professional League Committee has...