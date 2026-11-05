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Juventus player ratings vs AZ Alkmaar: Randal Kolo Muani and Teun Koopmeiners punish Dutch hosts in efficient victory
By Khaled Mahmoud,6 days ago
Luciano Spalletti’s Juventus side demonstrated a masterclass in clinical finishing during the first half in Alkmaar, effectively putting the game to bed before the interval. The Bianconeri capitalised on their superior tactical positioning, with Kolo Muani serving as the primary fulcrum. The Frenchman turned provider for Koopmeiners in the 19th minute, allowing the former AZ man to haunt his old club, before Kolo Muani himself doubled the advantage in the 37th minute following excellent work from Nick Woltemade.