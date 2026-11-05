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Salute to Teachers Q&A: Alejandra Navarro, El Camino School
By Noozhawk Editors,6 days ago
[Noozhawk’s note: One in a series on the teachers who will be honored Nov. 7 at A Salute to Teachers, presented by the Santa Barbara County Education Office. Eight public school educators will be recognized Nov. 7 at the 13th annual Salute to Teachers, an event hosted by the Santa Barbara County Education Office at the Music Academy of the West in Montecito.